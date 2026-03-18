China offers Taiwan "mutually beneficial reunification"

On March 18, official Beijing turned to Taiwan with a new proposal, which actually involves “reunification” in exchange for energy security.

What China offers Taiwan

According to Reuters insiders, the Chinese authorities have offered the island's leadership "reliable energy stability."

However, this can only be realized if Taiwan agrees to be ruled by Beijing.

According to journalists, this proposal is part of a Chinese campaign aimed at convincing the island of the benefits of “unification.”

Governments around the world are scrambling to find alternative energy sources amid war in the Middle East and the disruption of shipping lanes through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Taiwan, which gets a third of its LNG from Qatar and does not source energy from China, said it had secured alternative supplies for the coming months, including from the United States, the island's main international backer. Share

Chen Binhua, spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, made a statement on this matter.