China offers Taiwan "mutually beneficial reunification"
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China offers Taiwan "mutually beneficial reunification"

What China offers Taiwan
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Source:  Reuters

On March 18, official Beijing turned to Taiwan with a new proposal, which actually involves “reunification” in exchange for energy security.

Points of attention

  • As governments seek alternative energy sources due to Middle East conflicts, Taiwan secures new supplies from the United States and other sources.
  • China's Taiwan Affairs Office assures Taiwanese of stable and reliable energy resources in exchange for potential unification.

What China offers Taiwan

According to Reuters insiders, the Chinese authorities have offered the island's leadership "reliable energy stability."

However, this can only be realized if Taiwan agrees to be ruled by Beijing.

According to journalists, this proposal is part of a Chinese campaign aimed at convincing the island of the benefits of “unification.”

Governments around the world are scrambling to find alternative energy sources amid war in the Middle East and the disruption of shipping lanes through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Taiwan, which gets a third of its LNG from Qatar and does not source energy from China, said it had secured alternative supplies for the coming months, including from the United States, the island's main international backer.

Chen Binhua, spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, made a statement on this matter.

"We are ready to provide Taiwanese compatriots with stable and reliable energy and resource security so that they can live better," he began to assure.

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