China could become Iran's ally in case of war with the US

According to Reuters insiders, as of today, official Tehran is close to signing a deal to purchase supersonic anti-ship missiles from China. If this happens, China will effectively become Iran's ally in the conflict with the United States, which has been brewing for the past few weeks.

What are China and Iran agreeing on?

According to anonymous sources, Tehran wants to purchase CM-302 supersonic cruise missiles from Beijing.

What is important to understand is that these are some of the most advanced anti-ship missiles that China can sell to Iran.

Moreover, it is emphasized that their transfer contradicts international restrictions on arms sales.

These missiles have a range of about 290 km and are capable of overcoming ship defense systems, thanks to their low and fast flight, which makes them difficult to intercept. Their acquisition would significantly strengthen Iran's strike capabilities and pose a threat to US naval forces in the region.

According to insiders, negotiations on these systems have been ongoing for at least two years and are now in the final stages.

Official Beijing denies its involvement in this process.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the United States is concentrating significant naval forces near the coast of Iran.

The risk of war breaking out remains extremely high, as Tehran does not want to make concessions to Donald Trump's team on the issue of reducing its own nuclear program.