China supplies Russia with drones for the war against Ukraine ― received evidence

Western officials report that they have received evidence of China's supply of weapons to Russia, which could mean a significant escalation of Beijing's involvement in the war against Ukraine.

The Times writes about this with reference to a Western official.

According to him, the allies received a report indicating that a Chinese company sent to Russia "a number of special military drones" that were used in Ukraine.

The interlocutor did not reveal the name of the company, but noted that the deal took place last year and emphasized that there is now "clear evidence that Chinese companies are supplying Russia with lethal weapons for use in Ukraine."

The official also confirmed the previously disclosed information regarding Russia's creation of a weapons program in China for the development and production of long-range attack UAVs. Share

The Russian company IEMZ "Kupol" informed the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation that it has established mass production of drones at a factory in China for use in the war against Ukraine.

China supplies 60% of components for Russian weapons

About 60% of the foreign components found in Russian weapons used in the war against Ukraine come from China. This makes it the most difficult country to control.

If you analyze all types of Russian weapons and calculate the share of foreign parts, approximately 60% come from China. We have had long discussions with several manufacturers about this. The biggest problem is the People's Republic of China, said Vladyslav Vlasyuk, the representative of the President of Ukraine on sanctions policy.

Vlasiuk also noted that key parts used in surveillance systems, drones and missiles are supplied from the USA, the Netherlands, Japan, Switzerland and other Western countries.