Chinese mercenaries in the Russian army. Beijing cynically reacted to Zelensky's statement
World
Publication date

Chinese mercenary
Source:  Bloomberg

China is allegedly not participating in hostilities and wants a peaceful settlement to Russia's war against Ukraine, said Lin Jian, an official spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy disclosed the presence of Chinese mercenaries in the Russian army, a claim verified by Ukrainian special services.
  • The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies knowledge of 155 Chinese mercenaries in Russia, emphasizing a non-partisan stance in the Ukraine conflict.
  • Beijing insists on promoting peace talks and urges its citizens to avoid involvement in armed conflicts, refraining from military actions on any side.

China has renounced its citizens fighting on the side of Russia

Thus, China reacted to the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that 155 Chinese citizens are fighting against Ukraine on its territory, but there may be much more.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they know nothing about more than 155 Chinese citizens who, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, are fighting on the side of the Russian army against Ukraine.

This was stated at a briefing by Lin Jian, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Commenting on the journalist's question about the presence of so many Chinese citizens in the war in Ukraine, he said that he "has nothing to share with me."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman also emphasized that Beijing's position on the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is "objective and fair," and stressed that his country is "neither the creator of the Ukrainian crisis nor an interested party."

Let me emphasize that China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is objective and fair. We are committed to promoting a ceasefire and peace talks. This is very clear to the international community.

According to him, the Chinese government has always urged its citizens to stay as far away from armed conflict zones as possible and avoid participating in them in any form.

In particular, refrain from participating in military actions on any side. We advise interested parties to correctly and soberly understand China's role, and not to publish irresponsible comments.

On April 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a meeting with journalists that at least 155 Chinese citizens are fighting in the Russian army, information about which is known to Ukrainian special services.

