US Vice President J.D. Vance accused the government of British leader Keir Starmer of allegedly being "incapable of stopping the mass invasion of migrants." Against this backdrop, the Trump ally mentioned the murder of student Henry Novak.

Vance voiced new demands to the British authorities

Henry Novak died the way civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by a government that didn't trust or care for him, and accused of hate crimes he didn't commit. J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States

According to Trump's associate, the only correct reaction to the death of an innocent person is "righteous anger."

Vance also voiced the suggestion that Novak would be alive if the last few generations of European elites had not succumbed to the politics of self-hatred and the mass influx of migrants.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman immediately responded to these accusations.

According to the latter, Novak's family does not want his death to be used to create further division or hatred.