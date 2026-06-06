"Civilization is dying." Vance lashed out at the British government with accusations
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Politics
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"Civilization is dying." Vance lashed out at the British government with accusations

Vance voiced new demands to the British authorities
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Source:  Reuters

US Vice President J.D. Vance accused the government of British leader Keir Starmer of allegedly being "incapable of stopping the mass invasion of migrants." Against this backdrop, the Trump ally mentioned the murder of student Henry Novak.

Points of attention

  • The British Prime Minister's spokesman emphasizes the need to respect the wishes of Novak's family and calls for unity in the face of tragedy.
  • The incident highlights deep-rooted tensions surrounding immigration policies and societal divisions, raising questions about the state of civilization and government accountability.

Vance voiced new demands to the British authorities

Henry Novak died the way civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by a government that didn't trust or care for him, and accused of hate crimes he didn't commit.

J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance

Vice President of the United States

According to Trump's associate, the only correct reaction to the death of an innocent person is "righteous anger."

Vance also voiced the suggestion that Novak would be alive if the last few generations of European elites had not succumbed to the politics of self-hatred and the mass influx of migrants.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman immediately responded to these accusations.

According to the latter, Novak's family does not want his death to be used to create further division or hatred.

"We must respect their wishes. Even in the most dire circumstances, our politics should unite people. That's who we are as a country," he stressed.

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