"Clean water terrorism." Zelenskyy called on the world to respond to Russia's attacks on Ukraine
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the world amid Russia's massive shelling of Ukrainian cities. The head of state called on partner countries to respond to Russia's terrorist attacks.

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy denounces Russia's strikes on Ukrainian cities as acts of terrorism, emphasizing the urgent need for a global response.
  • The devastating attacks by Russia, including the recent strikes on Kyiv, Odesa, and Zaporizhia, have resulted in human casualties and destruction of residential buildings, highlighting the severity of the situation.

The world must respond to Russia's actions as terrorists — Zelenskyy

On the night of June 17, Russia launched over 440 drones and 32 missiles at Ukrainian cities and villages. One of the most devastating strikes was on Kyiv. Also during the night, Odesa, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were attacked.

Now in Kyiv, they are trying to get people out of the rubble of an ordinary residential building. It is unclear how many there are. The Russians destroyed an entire entrance. In total, houses in eight districts of Kyiv were damaged. Work is still ongoing after the strike on Odessa, rescuers are working at all arrival points. All victims are being provided with the necessary assistance, 75 people are known to have been injured. As of now, 15 people have died. My condolences to their families and loved ones.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia's attacks are "pure terrorism."

And the whole world, the US and Europe, must finally react the way a civilized society reacts to terrorists.

The President noted that Putin is doing this solely because he can afford to continue the war.

He wants war to continue. It is bad when the powerful of this world turn a blind eye to this. We are contacting all partners at all possible levels so that there is an appropriate response. It is the terrorists who should feel the pain, not normal, peaceful people.

