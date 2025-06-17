"Clean water terrorism." Zelenskyy called on the world to respond to Russia's attacks on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the world amid Russia's massive shelling of Ukrainian cities. The head of state called on partner countries to respond to Russia's terrorist attacks.

The world must respond to Russia's actions as terrorists — Zelenskyy

On the night of June 17, Russia launched over 440 drones and 32 missiles at Ukrainian cities and villages. One of the most devastating strikes was on Kyiv. Also during the night, Odesa, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were attacked.

Now in Kyiv, they are trying to get people out of the rubble of an ordinary residential building. It is unclear how many there are. The Russians destroyed an entire entrance. In total, houses in eight districts of Kyiv were damaged. Work is still ongoing after the strike on Odessa, rescuers are working at all arrival points. All victims are being provided with the necessary assistance, 75 people are known to have been injured. As of now, 15 people have died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that Russia's attacks are "pure terrorism."

And the whole world, the US and Europe, must finally react the way a civilized society reacts to terrorists.

The President noted that Putin is doing this solely because he can afford to continue the war.