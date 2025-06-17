"Clean water terrorism." Zelenskyy called on the world to respond to Russia's attacks on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the world amid Russia's massive shelling of Ukrainian cities. The head of state called on partner countries to respond to Russia's terrorist attacks.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy denounces Russia's strikes on Ukrainian cities as acts of terrorism, emphasizing the urgent need for a global response.
- The devastating attacks by Russia, including the recent strikes on Kyiv, Odesa, and Zaporizhia, have resulted in human casualties and destruction of residential buildings, highlighting the severity of the situation.
The world must respond to Russia's actions as terrorists — Zelenskyy
On the night of June 17, Russia launched over 440 drones and 32 missiles at Ukrainian cities and villages. One of the most devastating strikes was on Kyiv. Also during the night, Odesa, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were attacked.
Zelenskyy noted that Russia's attacks are "pure terrorism."
And the whole world, the US and Europe, must finally react the way a civilized society reacts to terrorists.
The President noted that Putin is doing this solely because he can afford to continue the war.
