Coalition begins forming new German government
Publication date

Germany
Source:  online.ua

In Germany, the CDU and SPD parties have approved a coalition agreement. This decision has the support of a majority of SPD members.

Points of attention

  • The SPD overwhelmingly approved a coalition agreement with the CDU/CSU.
  • 84.6% of members voted "for" the coalition.

This was reported by the official account of the Social Democratic Party of Ukraine on the social network X.

The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) has overwhelmingly approved a coalition agreement with the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc.

This was announced by the General Secretary of the SPD, Matthias Mirsch, on April 30.

According to the party leadership, 84.6% of members voted "for" the coalition, paving the way for the formation of a new government. Turnout was 56%, while 15.4% voted against.

We asked over 358,000 members — and you decided: with 84.6% of votes "in favor" of the coalition agreement, you give us the mandate to take responsibility. Thank you to everyone who voted! Participation is a big deal for us, which is why our members make decisions — openly, transparently, together.

Recall that in March, the Christian Democratic Union and the Social Democratic Party of Germany agreed on a framework document for further negotiations on government formation.

After the early elections to the Bundestag, the CDU and SPD parties agreed on an 11-page document in which they summarized their intentions regarding the key policy areas of the future joint government.

Category



