Coalition begins forming new German government

In Germany, the CDU and SPD parties have approved a coalition agreement. This decision has the support of a majority of SPD members.

Formation of a new government has begun in Germany

This was reported by the official account of the Social Democratic Party of Ukraine on the social network X.

The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) has overwhelmingly approved a coalition agreement with the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc.

Über 358.000 Mitglieder waren gefragt — und ihr habt entschieden: Mit 84,6 % Ja-Stimmen zum Koalitionsvertrag gebt ihr uns den Auftrag, Verantwortung zu übernehmen. Danke an alle, die abgestimmt haben! Mitbestimmung wird bei uns groß geschrieben, deswegen entscheiden bei uns die… pic.twitter.com/xz9Sgy4CNp — SPD Parteivorstand 🇪🇺 (@spdde) April 30, 2025

This was announced by the General Secretary of the SPD, Matthias Mirsch, on April 30.

According to the party leadership, 84.6% of members voted "for" the coalition, paving the way for the formation of a new government. Turnout was 56%, while 15.4% voted against.

Recall that in March, the Christian Democratic Union and the Social Democratic Party of Germany agreed on a framework document for further negotiations on government formation.