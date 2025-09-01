COF destroyed a Russian army radar station in occupied Crimea

Special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian radar station for the S-300 complex at a military airfield in Saki, Crimea.
SOF destroyed the S-300 radar in Saki
This was reported by the SSO command.
On the night of August 30, units of the Special Operations Forces conducted a number of special operations in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.
