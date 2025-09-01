COF destroyed a Russian army radar station in occupied Crimea
AFU Special Operations Forces
S-300
Special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian radar station for the S-300 complex at a military airfield in Saki, Crimea.

  • Ukrainian Special Operations Forces successfully destroyed a Russian radar station for the S-300 complex in occupied Crimea.
  • The operation conducted by Ukrainian military showcases their high level of training and effectiveness in special operations.
  • The destruction of the radar in Crimea highlights the ongoing tensions and conflict in the region.

SOF destroyed the S-300 radar in Saki

This was reported by the SSO command.

On the night of August 30, units of the Special Operations Forces conducted a number of special operations in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

As a result, the radar for the S-300 complex at the military airfield in Saki was destroyed.

