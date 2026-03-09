Colonel of the Ukrainian Air Force Oleksandr Dovgach died while performing a combat mission

On the afternoon of March 9, on the Eastern Front, in conditions of significant enemy air superiority and powerful counteraction from enemy air defense systems, Colonel Oleksandr Dovgach, commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Hero of Ukraine, was killed. He once again completed a combat mission, unfortunately at the cost of his own life...

Hero of Ukraine, Colonel Dovgach, died at the front

The tragic news was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Dovgach was not just a commander. He was a true leader and a fighter pilot. From the first days of the full-scale invasion, the brigade under his command dealt precise and painful blows to the enemy.

Dovhach flew hundreds of combat sorties, striking enemy command posts, equipment, and communications. He repeatedly provided cover for strike and bomber aircraft, destroyed enemy drones and missiles. He fought for Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Zmiiniy Island.

He was the first to go into battle, took on the riskiest tasks, and inspired his subordinates to take bold and decisive actions.

The circumstances of Colonel Dovhach's death are being established, the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.