The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the cynical demand of official Moscow to cancel NATO's promise in Bucharest regarding Ukraine's entry to end the war.

Ukraine not impressed by Russia's new invention

A statement on this occasion was made by the spokesman for the Ukrainian diplomatic service, Heorhiy Tykhyi.

He responded to Russia's demand to abandon NATO membership, which was promised to Kyiv in the Bucharest Summit Declaration in 2008, in order to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Oh, just a moment, North Korea's ally is giving NATO ultimatums. Complete nonsense. Moscow has not commented on the issue. George the Silent Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Tychy also once again reminded the international community that Russia is waging a war of aggression in the heart of Europe.

"Its occupation troops are in Ukraine and other European countries. The European security architecture is built on protection from Russia," the spokesman added. Share

Zelensky explained who can help Ukraine join NATO

Recently, the head of state made it clear that it is up to American leader Donald Trump whether Ukraine will become a member of NATO.

He officially confirmed that there are four countries that do not support Ukraine in NATO: the United States, Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary.

However, it all depends on the US. If Trump is ready to see Ukraine in NATO, we will be in NATO, everyone will be in favor. If President Trump is not ready to see us in NATO, we will not be in NATO. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, he and his team continue to fight for security guarantees.