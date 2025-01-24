"Complete nonsense." The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded to Russia's new demand

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the cynical demand of official Moscow to cancel NATO's promise in Bucharest regarding Ukraine's entry to end the war.
Points of attention
- Ukraine was not intimidated by Russia's new cynical demand.
- The country will continue to do everything possible to become a member of the Alliance.
- Zelenskyy indicated that everything depends on the US president's willingness to support Ukraine's accession to NATO.
Ukraine not impressed by Russia's new invention
A statement on this occasion was made by the spokesman for the Ukrainian diplomatic service, Heorhiy Tykhyi.
He responded to Russia's demand to abandon NATO membership, which was promised to Kyiv in the Bucharest Summit Declaration in 2008, in order to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Tychy also once again reminded the international community that Russia is waging a war of aggression in the heart of Europe.
Zelensky explained who can help Ukraine join NATO
Recently, the head of state made it clear that it is up to American leader Donald Trump whether Ukraine will become a member of NATO.
He officially confirmed that there are four countries that do not support Ukraine in NATO: the United States, Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary.
As the Ukrainian leader noted, he and his team continue to fight for security guarantees.
