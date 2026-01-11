Democratic US House of Representatives member Ted Lew has urged the US military to ignore President Donald Trump's potential order to attack Greenland, as such an order would be illegal.
- Political figures like Ted Lew and German Vice Chancellor advocate for NATO allies to collaborate on Arctic security, rather than unilateral actions led by the US.
- The pushback against Trump's aggressive stance on Greenland highlights concerns over legality and the role of Congress in approving military actions.
Trump challenged in US Congress
The Democrat responded to an article by the British tabloid Daily Mail, which stated that Donald Trump ordered special forces commanders to develop a plan to invade Greenland.
It also recently became known that British leader Keir Starmer's team is holding talks with European leaders about deploying military forces in Greenland to guard the Arctic for Donald Trump.
The German Vice Chancellor believes that it is not the US that should decide the fate of Greenland.
