Congress urges military not to follow Trump's order to seize Greenland
Source:  online.ua

Democratic US House of Representatives member Ted Lew has urged the US military to ignore President Donald Trump's potential order to attack Greenland, as such an order would be illegal.

Points of attention

  • Political figures like Ted Lew and German Vice Chancellor advocate for NATO allies to collaborate on Arctic security, rather than unilateral actions led by the US.
  • The pushback against Trump's aggressive stance on Greenland highlights concerns over legality and the role of Congress in approving military actions.

The Democrat responded to an article by the British tabloid Daily Mail, which stated that Donald Trump ordered special forces commanders to develop a plan to invade Greenland.

Dear U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps: Greenland is part of Denmark, a NATO ally. If Trump were to order the military to attack Greenland without Congressional approval, it would be an illegal order. You should not follow an illegal order. You swore an oath to the Constitution, not to Trump,” Ted Lew said in a statement.

It also recently became known that British leader Keir Starmer's team is holding talks with European leaders about deploying military forces in Greenland to guard the Arctic for Donald Trump.

The German Vice Chancellor believes that it is not the US that should decide the fate of Greenland.

The future of Greenland should be decided solely by Denmark and Greenland… We are enhancing security in the Arctic together, as NATO allies, not in opposition to each other.

