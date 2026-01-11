According to The Telegraph, European leaders are currently actively considering scenarios for sending troops to Greenland. The main goal is to reassure US President Donald Trump about the possible annexation of the island by Russia and China.

The EU and NATO may intervene in the situation around Greenland

As journalists have learned, British leader Keir Starmer's team is currently holding talks with partners in Europe on this issue.

Their focus is on the potential deployment of military forces in Greenland to guard the Arctic for US leader Donald Trump.

According to media reports, military leaders are developing plans for a possible NATO mission on the island, which the White House chief of staff is threatening to seize for security reasons.

Moreover, it is stated that British officials have met with colleagues from Germany, France and other countries to begin preparations.

Plans, still in their early stages, could involve deploying British soldiers, warships and aircraft to defend Greenland from Russia and China.

What is also important to understand is that the media recently learned that Donald Trump has ordered his military to prepare options for a military invasion of Greenland.