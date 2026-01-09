Trump announces further US actions regarding Venezuela
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump announces further US actions regarding Venezuela

Donald Trump
Trump
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump said he had called off a "second wave of strikes" on Venezuela because Caracas was "cooperating well" with Washington, particularly on issues of oil and political prisoners.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump cancels “second wave of strikes” on Venezuela due to positive cooperation in oil and political prisoner issues.
  • Venezuela releases political prisoners as a gesture towards peace and demonstrates willingness to work with the United States.
  • Meeting scheduled at the White House with top US oil company managers to discuss potential investments of $100 billion in Venezuela.

Trump made an important statement regarding the future of Venezuela

Trump stated this on his own social network Truth Social.

Trump noted that Venezuela had agreed to release "a large number of political prisoners" to demonstrate to the United States its "desire for peace."

Washington and Caracas also found common ground on oil issues.

This is a very important and wise gesture. The United States and Venezuela are working well together, especially on rebuilding its oil and gas infrastructure in a much bigger, better, and more modern form. Because of this cooperation, I have canceled the previously anticipated "second wave" of attacks, which will likely not be necessary, but all ships will remain in place for security reasons.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He also announced that a meeting will be held at the White House on January 9 with top managers of the largest US oil companies. Trump expects that they will agree to invest at least $100 billion in Venezuela.

Interestingly, the day before, on January 8, the US Senate supported consideration of a resolution that would deprive Trump of the ability to take further military action in Venezuela without congressional approval. The document is to be considered by the House of Representatives, and the White House has said that Trump will veto it.

It is also known that US oil companies are demanding legal and financial guarantees from the administration to invest in Venezuela's oil sector. Company executives want clear guarantees of investment protection, since Caracas has already nationalized their assets in the country.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump demands from Zelensky that Ukrainians receive "triple" salaries
Trump wants Ukrainians' salaries to increase significantly
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump explained his decision on security guarantees for Ukraine
Trump explained his determination on the issue of security guarantees
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Authorities allowed Trump's man to begin development of large Ukrainian lithium deposit
What is known about the new decision of the Cabinet of Ministers?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?