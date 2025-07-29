Contract service for people over 60 years old — Zelenskyy made a decision

On July 29, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law allowing citizens over the age of 60 to serve in the military under a contract.

What is known about Zelensky's new decision?

The new law states that during martial law, with the written consent of the commander of the military unit, citizens over the age of 60 may be recruited for contract service.

However, it is important to understand that for this they must be deemed fit by a military medical commission.

Servicemen of this category will have the opportunity to hold non-combat positions: both among privates, sergeants or foremen, and among junior or senior officers.

The contract for persons aged 60+ is concluded for one year with the possibility of further extension. For officers of this age, approval of the candidacy by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is mandatory. Share

In addition, it is noted that such contract workers will have to undergo a two-month probationary period.

If, based on its results, the military does not confirm compliance, the contract is canceled.