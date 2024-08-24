Among the representatives of the US President Joe Biden's administration, disputes arose about whether it is worth supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine to maintain and expand the territories under their control in Kurshchyna.

Biden cannot decide whether to support the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

According to the journalists of the publication, there are still questions in Washington about the goals of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region and there is concern about the escalation of relations with Russia.

American officials note that the Pentagon sent a request to Ukraine regarding the necessary assistance to support the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna.

At the same time, no decisions regarding specific assistance were made.

Joe Biden and representatives of the White House

Representatives of the White House are debating whether to adjust the content of military aid packages to Ukraine.

It is noted that we are talking about additional armored vehicles or speeding up the delivery of certain ammunition and other equipment, which could help the Ukrainian military to gain a foothold in the controlled territories in the Kursk region.

The authors of the material emphasize that even before that, Biden gave priority to the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine in connection with the change in the conditions for conducting hostilities.

Why the White House doubts about supporting the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna

However, currently the White House is trying to resolve 2 issues related to the support of the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces.

In particular, officials in the US state that they have no confidence in Kyiv's overall offensive strategy, and the dependence on weapons from the US and from partners raises fears about the direct escalation of the US and NATO conflict with Russia.

Biden claims that they do not yet have a clear understanding of Ukraine's goals in the offensive operation in Kurshchyna, as well as whether Kyiv plans to retain or expand the territories under its control.

Maybe they have a plan, but they don't share it with us, - one of the American high-ranking officials told the journalists of the publication. Share

A number of representatives of the White House and the Pentagon expressed their admiration for the lightning operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna.

However, there are questions regarding the use of US weapons by the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region.

American officials point out that the White House allowed Ukraine to use artillery and transferred MLRS for strikes on Russian territory.

Restrictions on the use of long-range ammunition remain in force.

However, according to analysts and soldiers on the ground, Ukrainian troops are already using American equipment in the Kursk offensive operation.

While the Biden administration is trying to resolve this issue in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for the abolition of all American "red lines".

At the same time, the journalists note that Russia directly accused the US of involvement in the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna, which the White House categorically denied.

American officials said they did not provide intelligence to support the Kursk operation.

I do not foresee that the United States will help or provide assistance in the exchange of intelligence data that will enable the further seizure of sovereign Russian territory, - said one of the American officials. Share

But extending the front to Kursk with an army that is already understaffed across the entire battlefield in Ukraine is risky.

The Ukrainian military command expected that Russia would divert forces from other parts of the front in eastern Ukraine to protect Kursk, but so far Moscow has avoided withdrawing units from the eastern part of the Donetsk region.

The authors of the article note that the USA does not provide advice to Ukraine, and Ukraine does not ask for it.