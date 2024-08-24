According to the information of the deputy head of the Intelligence Center of the Estonian Defense Forces, lieutenant colonel Janek Kesselmann, the Russian leadership in the Kremlin probably decided to ignore the scale of the problem of the successful offensive of the Armed Forces in Kursk.

The Kremlin ignores the problem of the advancement of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

According to Kesselmann, the Ukrainian military currently controls 900 to 1,300 square kilometers of the territory of the Kursk region.

The destruction of the bridges across the Seim River by the Ukrainian military put the military and political leadership of the aggressor country in front of a difficult choice.

Soldiers from the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna

Retreat units that are potentially isolated, and thus the territory will come under the control of Ukraine, or use resources to restore the connecting route. Both dilemmas are difficult to solve, and none of the solutions will probably be easily feasible for the Russian Federation, - emphasized the deputy head of Estonian military intelligence.

What is known about Russia's defense preparations in Kurshchyna

Kesselmann emphasized that currently the criminal army of the Russian Federation is creating a line of defense in the direction of Rylsk-Lhov-Kursk.

Apparently, it makes no sense for the Ukrainian armed forces to advance in this direction, since the strategic dilemma that Russia is currently facing has already been created. The dilemma is as follows: either to stop the offensive in the direction of Donetsk region, or to recognize the presence of Ukraine on the territory of Kursk region, - explains the lieutenant colonel of Estonian intelligence.

He also noted that the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna forced Russia to use untrained conscripts.