The Kremlin faced a difficult dilemma against the backdrop of the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
The Kremlin faced a difficult dilemma against the backdrop of the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Source:  ERR

According to the information of the deputy head of the Intelligence Center of the Estonian Defense Forces, lieutenant colonel Janek Kesselmann, the Russian leadership in the Kremlin probably decided to ignore the scale of the problem of the successful offensive of the Armed Forces in Kursk.

  • Russia's leadership in the Kremlin faces a tough decision between retreating units or restoring connecting roads in Kurshchyna amidst the Ukrainian offensive.
  • The dilemma involves halting the offensive in Donetsk region or acknowledging Ukraine's presence in the Kursk region, presenting difficult strategic choices.
  • The use of untrained conscripts in Kurshchyna highlights the challenges faced by the Russian army in responding effectively to Ukraine's actions.
  • Estonian military intelligence sheds light on Russia's defense preparations in response to the Ukrainian offensive, revealing the complexities of the situation.
  • The Russian Federation struggles to address the challenge posed by the Ukrainian military controlling significant territory in the Kursk region, leading to difficult strategic decisions.

The Kremlin ignores the problem of the advancement of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

According to Kesselmann, the Ukrainian military currently controls 900 to 1,300 square kilometers of the territory of the Kursk region.

The destruction of the bridges across the Seim River by the Ukrainian military put the military and political leadership of the aggressor country in front of a difficult choice.

The Kremlin ignores the problems in the background of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna
Soldiers from the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna

Retreat units that are potentially isolated, and thus the territory will come under the control of Ukraine, or use resources to restore the connecting route. Both dilemmas are difficult to solve, and none of the solutions will probably be easily feasible for the Russian Federation, - emphasized the deputy head of Estonian military intelligence.

What is known about Russia's defense preparations in Kurshchyna

Kesselmann emphasized that currently the criminal army of the Russian Federation is creating a line of defense in the direction of Rylsk-Lhov-Kursk.

Apparently, it makes no sense for the Ukrainian armed forces to advance in this direction, since the strategic dilemma that Russia is currently facing has already been created. The dilemma is as follows: either to stop the offensive in the direction of Donetsk region, or to recognize the presence of Ukraine on the territory of Kursk region, - explains the lieutenant colonel of Estonian intelligence.

He also noted that the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna forced Russia to use untrained conscripts.

Summing up, we can say that the Russian Federation was unable to respond adequately to Ukraine's actions in the Kursk region, Kesselmann emphasized.

Додати до обраного
