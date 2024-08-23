In recent weeks, the situation in the Kursk region has changed dramatically — the local population has finally realized who Vladimir Putin is and how he really treats his people. Of course, this was primarily facilitated by the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is still ongoing on enemy territory.

The residents of Kurshchyna understood that Putin was going to sneeze at them

As you know, Ukrainian forces managed to take control of the Russian city of Sudzha.

German political scientist Serhii Sumlenny recently visited there, and he has already shared his impressions of what he saw.

According to him, the Russian occupiers do not stop using anti-aircraft missiles on their territory.

Despite this, the advantage of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains on the ground, because the artillery works extremely well.

Moreover, the population of the Kursk region does not hide the fact that they understand the Ukrainian language well, although no one forces the locals to learn it or to communicate with it.

Against the background of recent events, they also relentlessly criticize the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, who simply left them to their own devices.

Older people talk about everything directly. They speak a lot of insults towards Vladimir Putin in all the languages they know, says Serhiy Sumlenny. Share

The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces continues

The political scientist also added that he saw a large number of Ukrainian soldiers and armored vehicles in Sudzha

Despite the fact that Moscow constantly declares about the transfer of forces and preparations for strikes, nothing of the kind has happened so far.

According to Sumlinny, it is also very calm on the territory of Ukraine near the defense structures.

There is no sense of danger, any threat or tension from the Armed Forces. When the military is afraid of something or tired, it is very noticeable. Moreover, in such situations, they can react quite sharply. This is understandable, because they are struggling with a lot of challenges. Share

The political scientist also said that when he visited the checkpoint in the Sumy region, he saw that the soldiers of the Armed Forces never panic and are confident in their actions