Counterattack in Kharkiv Region . In the 3rd Assault Brigade revealed new details
Ukraine
3rd Assault Brigade was able to achieve its main goal during a new counterattack

3rd Assault Brigade
Source:  Radio Svoboda

Thanks to a powerful counterattack by the soldiers of the Third Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv Region, it was possible to inflict large-scale losses on the positions and logistics of the 20th Army of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • The successful operation made it possible to disrupt the enemy's plans and the advance of the Russian army.
  • Stabilization measures after a counterattack are aimed at maintaining the conquered positions.
  • The counterattack of the 3rd Assault Brigade in the Kharkiv region and the Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are simultaneous successes of the Ukrainian forces.

3rd Assault Brigade was able to achieve its main goal during a new counterattack

Oleksandr Borodin, press officer of the brigade, shared important details.

According to him, stabilization measures are currently underway at the site of the counterattack, because the fortifications have already been carried out.

One of the successes is that we were able to keep the Russian 20th Army from further plans and development opportunities. As far as we can understand, they wanted to side with Makiivka, on the one hand. On the other hand, they could transfer personnel, forces and means to other directions of the front throughout the country. Currently, they are engaged in trying to restore some parts of the positions, trying to build a new line of defense, — explained Oleksandr Borodin.

He also draws attention to the fact that this is extremely important from a military point of view, because the destruction of the enemy's forces and means and disruption of his plans is often a more important success than the liberation of territories.

Is the counterattack of 3rd Assault Brigade connected with the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Answering this question from journalists, Borodin emphasized that this was a "synchronous success" of Ukrainian forces.

According to him, despite the defeat, in particular of the personnel, the Russian occupiers have large reserves on this part of the front.

Borodin also suggested that they may prove ineffective due to logistical challenges.

They have built such a system that they almost never run out if we are talking about infantry reserves. A large number of artillery and fpv. Numbers and scale are on their side. But plans are broken, logistics are broken, and numbers sometimes don't work as an advantage if logistics go wrong or plans go astray, the Third Assault Brigade spokesman added.

The Russian army dropped an aerial bomb on Boguslavka

