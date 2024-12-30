Corrected Russian strikes on Zaporizhia. Ukraine sentences GRU agent to 15 years

The Security Service of Ukraine announced the sentencing of a Russian GRU agent to 15 years in prison. He coordinated missile and bomb strikes on Zaporizhia.

What is known about the detention of a Russian GRU agent?

As noted, the criminal was detained in January 2024 while preparing new attacks on strategic objects in the city.

According to the investigation, Russian curators instructed the agent:

identify local factories that produce ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

collect data on the location of anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations to bypass Ukrainian air defense.

The attacker planned to get a job at a military industry enterprise in Zaporizhia in order to gain access to defense secrets.

The agent used an encrypted communications system developed by a Russian military cryptographer. He used personal connections and filmed objects on a mobile phone camera to collect data.

The traitor turned out to be a former member of the disbanded police force. He was recruited remotely through an acquaintance, an official from the Russian Ministry of Defense, with whom they studied together.

The SBU exposed his activities in advance, documented his criminal intentions, and detained the agent at his place of residence.

The court found him guilty of high treason (Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

According to the investigation, the attacker installed several webcams on technological facilities near the local port to track the locations of Ukrainian vessels. These video devices were supposed to record sea and river traffic in real time and provide remote access to Russian intelligence.

In February of this year, the SBU discovered and deactivated the hidden cameras, and then detained the attacker when he tried to install another video device.

During the investigation, it became known that the agent's additional task was to identify ground facilities of the Defense Forces, including military hospitals, training centers, and checkpoints.