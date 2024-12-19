Spyed near Mykolaiv seaport. Russian agent gets 15 years in prison

A Russian agent who installed webcams near the Mykolaiv seaport to spy on Ukrainian Armed Forces ships was sentenced to 15 years.

Russian agent sentenced to 15 years in prison for espionage

According to the investigation, the attacker installed several webcams on technological facilities near the local port to track the locations of Ukrainian vessels. These video devices were supposed to record sea and river traffic in real time and provide remote access to Russian intelligence.

In February of this year, the SSU discovered and deactivated the hidden cameras, and then detained the attacker when he tried to install another video device.

During the investigation, it became known that the agent's additional task was to identify ground facilities of the Defense Forces, including military hospitals, training centers, and checkpoints.

As noted by the SSU, the attacker turned out to be an electrician from a local port company, whom the occupiers recruited remotely at the end of 2023. He came to the attention of the occupiers because of his activity in pro-Russian Telegram channels, where he approved of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Based on the materials of the Security Service, the court found the perpetrator guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). Share

SSU detained a group of occupiers in Kharkiv

The owner of a Russian company was detained in Kharkiv. The company helped Roscosmos launch spy satellites for surveillance for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Security Service and cyber police detained a Russian accomplice in Kharkiv who worked for the military-space forces of the aggressor country.