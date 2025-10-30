"Corridor for journalists" in Pokrovsk. Ukraine reacted harshly to Putin's provocation

Ukraine does not recommend that journalists trust Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's "permission" to visit Pokrovsk and Kupyansk. Moscow has already broken its own promises during the battles for Ilovaisk.

“We Remember Ilovaisk”: the reaction of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to Putin’s provocation

This was stated by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi.

Frankly, I do not recommend that journalists trust any of Putin's proposals regarding "corridors" in the combat zone. I saw with my own eyes how such proposals end — on August 29, 2014 in Ilovaisk. Share

He pointed out that the Kremlin leader only wants to drag out the war. He has never kept his promises about a ceasefire.

Tykhyi urged journalists not to help the dictator justify his crimes through Russian provocations against journalists.

I also remind all media outlets that any visits to Russian-occupied territory without Ukrainian permission are a violation of our legislation and international law. They will have long-term reputational and legal consequences. We are closely monitoring this. Share

As a reminder, on October 30, the Russian Ministry of Defense wrote that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered foreign journalists, including Ukrainian ones, to be allowed into Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, and Kupyansk, in order to confirm the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian soldiers in these cities.

The Russian Defense Ministry expressed its "readiness" to halt hostilities for 5-6 hours so that journalists could visit these settlements.