Ukraine does not recommend that journalists trust Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's "permission" to visit Pokrovsk and Kupyansk. Moscow has already broken its own promises during the battles for Ilovaisk.
Points of attention
- Ukraine warns journalists against trusting Putin's invitations to visit Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, emphasizing the risks of violating legislation and international law.
- Recent provocations by Putin in inviting journalists to the combat zone have been met with strong reactions from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, citing past instances where Russian promises were broken.
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry underscores the importance of not legitimizing Putin's actions through participation in Russian provocations, highlighting the deceptive nature of Kremlin's intentions in prolonging the conflict.
“We Remember Ilovaisk”: the reaction of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to Putin’s provocation
This was stated by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi.
He pointed out that the Kremlin leader only wants to drag out the war. He has never kept his promises about a ceasefire.
Tykhyi urged journalists not to help the dictator justify his crimes through Russian provocations against journalists.
As a reminder, on October 30, the Russian Ministry of Defense wrote that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered foreign journalists, including Ukrainian ones, to be allowed into Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, and Kupyansk, in order to confirm the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian soldiers in these cities.
The Russian Defense Ministry expressed its "readiness" to halt hostilities for 5-6 hours so that journalists could visit these settlements.
It is worth noting that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, responding to the Russians' accusations about the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, noted that this was a fake.
