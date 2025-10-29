Putin announces testing of nuclear Poseidon

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has begun claiming that the aggressor country Russia tested the Poseidon underwater vehicle yesterday, October 28. He boasted about this during a meeting with the invaders fighting against Ukraine.

Putin again flaunts nuclear tests

The Russian dictator began to invent that the power of Poseidon allegedly significantly exceeds the power of the Russian intercontinental missile Sarmat.

Yesterday we tested another promising complex — the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle with a nuclear power plant. For the first time, we managed not only to launch it from a carrier submarine with a starter engine, but also to launch a nuclear power plant, on which this device spent a certain amount of time. Vladimir Putin Russian dictator

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin considers this a “great success.”

He also claims that the power of Poseidon significantly exceeds that of the Russian Sarmat intercontinental missile.

"There is no such thing in the world," the Russian dictator invents.

According to Putin, there is supposedly no equal to Poseidon in terms of speed in the world and there will be none in the near future.

"There are no methods of interception," he assures.

What is important to understand is that the Russian Poseidon (sometimes called Status-6) is one of the most mysterious and terrifying projects in the modern Russian arsenal.