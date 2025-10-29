Putin announces testing of nuclear Poseidon
Category
World
Publication date

Putin announces testing of nuclear Poseidon

Putin again flaunts nuclear tests
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has begun claiming that the aggressor country Russia tested the Poseidon underwater vehicle yesterday, October 28. He boasted about this during a meeting with the invaders fighting against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The recent testing of Poseidon adds to the tensions surrounding Russia's military capabilities and raises concerns about the escalation of nuclear threats.
  • The announcement of testing the nuclear Poseidon highlights the aggressive stance of Russia and its pursuit of advanced weaponry in the global geopolitical landscape.

Putin again flaunts nuclear tests

The Russian dictator began to invent that the power of Poseidon allegedly significantly exceeds the power of the Russian intercontinental missile Sarmat.

Yesterday we tested another promising complex — the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle with a nuclear power plant. For the first time, we managed not only to launch it from a carrier submarine with a starter engine, but also to launch a nuclear power plant, on which this device spent a certain amount of time.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin considers this a “great success.”

He also claims that the power of Poseidon significantly exceeds that of the Russian Sarmat intercontinental missile.

"There is no such thing in the world," the Russian dictator invents.

According to Putin, there is supposedly no equal to Poseidon in terms of speed in the world and there will be none in the near future.

"There are no methods of interception," he assures.

What is important to understand is that the Russian Poseidon (sometimes called Status-6) is one of the most mysterious and terrifying projects in the modern Russian arsenal.

It is officially positioned as an unmanned underwater vehicle with a nuclear engine, capable of carrying a super-high-yield nuclear warhead.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"A big step by President Zelensky." Putin talked about a quick end to the war
The Kremlin is pleased with Zelensky's new position
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US intelligence learned about Putin's plans for war against Ukraine
Putin has not given up on his goals in Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We will raze Moscow to the ground." Belgium publicly threatened Putin
Belgium is not afraid of Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?