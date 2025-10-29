Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken has made it clear that if Russia strikes the capital of a NATO member state, "Moscow will be razed to the ground." The Russian embassy in Belgium has already begun to complain about such high-profile statements.
- The firm stance taken by Belgium reflects a growing sentiment among Western countries to resist intimidation tactics and stand united against potential threats from Russia.
- The exchange of strong words between Belgium and Russia underscores the fragile balance of power in international relations and the importance of diplomatic dialogue to prevent further escalation.
Belgium is not afraid of Putin
Franken believes that Western countries should not allow themselves to be threatened.
Journalists asked the minister if he was afraid that one day Putin would decide to launch a non-nuclear missile at Brussels.
The Russian Embassy in Belgium immediately responded to this loud warning.
Russian diplomats called Franken's words "provocative" and "irresponsible."
Franken himself doesn't really believe that the Russian dictator would dare to launch a missile at Brussels.
In addition, he admitted that he is more worried about possible hybrid actions by the Russian Federation.
