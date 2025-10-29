Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken has made it clear that if Russia strikes the capital of a NATO member state, "Moscow will be razed to the ground." The Russian embassy in Belgium has already begun to complain about such high-profile statements.

Belgium is not afraid of Putin

Franken believes that Western countries should not allow themselves to be threatened.

Journalists asked the minister if he was afraid that one day Putin would decide to launch a non-nuclear missile at Brussels.

No, because then he will strike at the heart of NATO, and we will raze Moscow to the ground. Theo Franken Minister of Defense of Belgium

The Russian Embassy in Belgium immediately responded to this loud warning.

Russian diplomats called Franken's words "provocative" and "irresponsible."

Franken's adventures, unfortunately, are the embodiment of... a militaristic deviation that is gaining momentum in the European war party, the Russian embassy laments. Share

Franken himself doesn't really believe that the Russian dictator would dare to launch a missile at Brussels.

In addition, he admitted that he is more worried about possible hybrid actions by the Russian Federation.