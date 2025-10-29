The Russian army withdrew 11,000 occupiers to surround the Pokrovskaya agglomeration
Source:  online.ua

On October 29, the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the DSHV officially confirmed that the Russian invaders had deployed about 11,000 personnel to surround the Pokrovskaya agglomeration.

Points of attention

  • The enemy's likely plan to surround the Pokrovskaya agglomeration has been revealed in a published map.
  • The situation remains tense as the conflict escalates in the area, with both sides actively engaged in military operations.

Pokrovsk is Russia's main target right now

As of today, it is extremely important to understand the potential nature of the actions of the Russian army in the Pokrovskaya agglomeration.

To implement the plan to surround the Pokrovsk agglomeration, the enemy deployed about 11,000 people. The enemy groups that managed to infiltrate the city intend to advance northwest and north of Pokrovsk.

What is also important to understand is that in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Russian Armed Forces alone, the Russian army deployed about 27,000 people, 100 tanks, 260 armored combat vehicles, and up to 160 guns and mortars.

Despite such a colossal number of Russian troops, the defensive operation of Ukrainian soldiers continues.

Over the past two days alone, in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, our defenders have eliminated 90 occupiers, and another 42 were wounded.

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 1 armored personnel carrier, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 cars, 1 motorcycle, and also shot down and landed 158 drones of various types. Directly in Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces destroyed 18 occupiers.

A map has also been published showing the enemy's likely plan to surround the Pokrovskaya agglomeration:

