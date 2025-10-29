On the morning of October 29, the Group of Forces "East" provided clarification on the situation in the settlement of Myrnograd. Ukrainian soldiers stated that the Russian invaders were not in the town, and their spokesman "made a mistake on live broadcast."

Clarification on the situation in Myrnograd

The enemy is not in Myrnograd. The situation in the city and its surroundings is fully controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The spokesman for the "East" group of forces in yesterday's comment on the national telethon made a mistake, referring to the situation in Pokrovsk, the official statement says. Share

Against this background, Ukrainian soldiers called on the media to take into account the updated data in further coverage of the events.

As mentioned earlier, on October 28, Captain Grigory Shapoval, spokesman for the communications department of the Vostok Group of Forces, unexpectedly stated during a telethon that Russian occupation troops in the Pokrovsky direction "broke through to the outskirts of the city of Mirnograd, where street fighting is ongoing."

What is also important to understand is that the situation around Pokrovsk is extremely difficult, as hundreds of infantrymen have already made their way directly into the city.

Analysts from the DeepState project draw attention to the fact that the Russian army is increasing infiltration into Pokrovsk.

It gradually increases the presence of infantry and expands sabotage and reconnaissance activities within the settlement.