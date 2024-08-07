According to Kirill Budanov, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, it will be easier to retake Crimea than Donbas, due to two key entry points.

Why is it easier to de-occupy Crimea than Donbas?

As noted by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Kyrylo Budanov, it will be easier to retake Crimea than Donbas, through two key entry points — the Crimean Bridge and the Perekop Isthmus.

From a military point of view, it is much easier to recapture Crimea than Donbas, which has more than 1,000 km of front and a depth of more than 200 km. Crimea has two entry points — from the Russian side and from ours: the Crimean bridge and the land isthmus. The question of reconquest is our front operations: on the Russian side, by destroying communications, on our side, by means of pressure. And then everything — Crimea is isolated. Kyrylo Budanov Head of the Ministry of Education and Culture

Kyrylo Budanov also noted that Russians have a favorite myth about the "inaccessibility of Crimea".

However, history shows that Crimea was conquered in many conflicts. The states that sought to master the peninsula usually achieved their goal.

The main problem, according to Budanov, was always the inability to hold the Perekop Isthmus, which led to the rapid disintegration of the defense.

When I say that we will enter Crimea, we are already entering there, Budanov added.

Ukraine has no other option but to return everything occupied

The head of the special service Kyrylo Budanov reminded that our main goal remains the complete de-occupation of the territories of Ukraine seized by Russia.

We have no other option but to return what was occupied. Otherwise, the state of war will continue forever, — noted Kyrylo Budanov.

According to him, Ukraine's response to the numerical superiority of the aggressor state is the use of military technologies on the battlefield. In particular, we are talking about various types of unmanned systems and means of radio-electronic warfare.

Technologies will have a very important impact in this war, — said the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

He also emphasized that the Crimean peninsula, captured by Russia and turned into a huge military base, must be cut off from Russian supplies.

We must do everything to implement it, Budanov said, adding that ATACMS missiles provided by the US can play an important role in this process.

Asked whether Ukrainian troops could stop Russia's current offensive in the east, where Moscow has small but steady territorial gains, Budanov was blunt.