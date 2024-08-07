Crimea is much easier to win back from a military point of view than Donbas — Budanov

According to Kirill Budanov, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, it will be easier to retake Crimea than Donbas, due to two key entry points.
Points of attention
- Crimea can be de-occupied more easily than Donbas, due to the existence of two key entry points - the Crimean Bridge and the Perekop Isthmus.
- History shows that Crimea was conquered in many conflicts, but the problem was the inability to hold the Perekop Isthmus.
- Ukraine has only one option - to return all occupied territories by conducting frontal operations and using military technologies.
- The US can play an important role in the recapture of Crimea by providing ATACMS missiles to cut off the peninsula from Russian supplies.
Why is it easier to de-occupy Crimea than Donbas?
As noted by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Kyrylo Budanov, it will be easier to retake Crimea than Donbas, through two key entry points — the Crimean Bridge and the Perekop Isthmus.
Kyrylo Budanov also noted that Russians have a favorite myth about the "inaccessibility of Crimea".
The main problem, according to Budanov, was always the inability to hold the Perekop Isthmus, which led to the rapid disintegration of the defense.
Ukraine has no other option but to return everything occupied
The head of the special service Kyrylo Budanov reminded that our main goal remains the complete de-occupation of the territories of Ukraine seized by Russia.
According to him, Ukraine's response to the numerical superiority of the aggressor state is the use of military technologies on the battlefield. In particular, we are talking about various types of unmanned systems and means of radio-electronic warfare.
He also emphasized that the Crimean peninsula, captured by Russia and turned into a huge military base, must be cut off from Russian supplies.
We must do everything to implement it, Budanov said, adding that ATACMS missiles provided by the US can play an important role in this process.
Asked whether Ukrainian troops could stop Russia's current offensive in the east, where Moscow has small but steady territorial gains, Budanov was blunt.
