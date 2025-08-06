"Cynical scum." A loud political scandal broke out in Poland

Polish Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Radosław Sikorski publicly cursed Law and Justice party leader Jarosław Kaczyński after the latter insulted his wife, Anne Applebaum.

The conflict between Sikorsky and Kaczynski — all the details

It all started after Kaczynski publicly mentioned Sikorski in the context of his actions aimed at winning over a more right-wing electorate.

"You can laugh, but he acts in such a way that his wife — you know who she is — writes the book Matka Polka ("Mother Polish" — Ed.), "the PiS leader cynically stated. Share

Currently, supporters of both politicians are trying to figure out whether Kaczynski crossed the boundaries of acceptable political rhetoric.

The Polish Foreign Minister himself responded to these insults in a separate post on X.

Sikorsky drew attention to the fact that earlier the head of PiS personally thanked Applebaum for the book about the Gulag, and now "attacks her, winking at anti-Semites."