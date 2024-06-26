"Da Vinci Wolves" battalion invites volunteers to join its ranks, proposing to undergo 5-day trial training: details

The Da Vinci Wolves Battalion offers recruits a five-day trial course before joining the force. Thus, candidates who successfully pass the interview will be able to test their moral and physical training in practice and get acquainted with the battalion's activities and ideology.
Points of attention
- During training in the battalion, recruits will receive the necessary knowledge in tactics, medicine, engineering, etc.
- The battalion is looking for volunteers for various positions: from infantrymen and artillerymen to cooks.
- Learn more about the terms of admission and the registration procedure on the website or in recruiting centers.
- Become part of the "Da Vinci Wolves" and join the legacy of the ideals of freedom, dignity and justice.
How will the training in the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion take place
During the training, fighters will familiarize themselves with the basics of tactics, engineering, medicine, drones, and will receive theoretical and practical knowledge.
As a result of successful completion of the young fighter course, the recruit will be able to independently choose a military profession and become part of the Da Vinci Wolves.
After joining the battalion's ranks, all volunteers undergo thorough training before they are allowed to perform combat tasks.
Da Vinci Wolves is currently looking for volunteers for the following positions:
Infantrymen;
Drone operators;
Combat medics;
Mechanic drivers;
Sappers;
Gunners;
Tankers;
Managers;
Signalmen;
Cooks.
To join the battalion, you need to fill out a form on the website or call 0 800 400 403. After reviewing the form, the candidate will be invited to an interview at the recruiting center.
The candidate can participate in a five-day trial period if the interview is successful.
Candidates whose majors are not currently listed among the open positions may also apply.
Currently, there are two recruiting centres - in Kyiv and Lviv.
Detailed information can be found by phone at 0 800 400 403, on the website, or on the Instagram page of the Da Vinci Wolves battalion.
"Honor" company Oleksandr Yabchanka told about the ideology of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion
In an interview with Online.UA, the "Honor" company commander of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, Oleksandr Yabchanka, explained what values and beliefs are the basis of their military formation.
According to the defender, it is primarily about freedom, dignity and justice.
Oleksandr Yabchanka noted that Serhiy Filimonov, the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion commander, also declared these values.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-