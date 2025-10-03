Danish intelligence reveals Putin's new tactic to weaken Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has launched a hybrid war against Denmark and other NATO countries. The Kremlin's main goal is to intimidate Kyiv's allies and force them to abandon military and financial assistance to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Recent incidents, like the temporary closure of Danish airports due to unknown drones, highlight the full-fledged hybrid attacks orchestrated by Russia against NATO countries.
- Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen acknowledges the seriousness of the situation, identifying the drone incidents as part of a wider hybrid attack on Denmark.
Denmark understands what Putin is trying to achieve
The director of the Danish military intelligence service, Thomas Arenkil, issued an important warning.
He drew attention to the fact that the aggressor country is using military means, in particular in an aggressive manner, to put pressure on Ukraine's allies.
Despite this, Putin is still afraid to cross the line into armed conflict.
He also officially confirmed that Putin is using tools against his country that would have been unthinkable before the war in Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that a few days ago, six Danish military and civilian airports were temporarily closed due to the appearance of unknown drones.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen acknowledged that this was a full-fledged hybrid attack on her country.
