Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism. Zelenskyy addressed Ukraine and the world

Every year on May 8, Ukraine and the world celebrate the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism. The end of the most terrible war of the 20th century should have brought with it a lasting peace, but the aggressor country Russia and its allies did everything possible to sow death, chaos, and destruction again not only in Ukraine, but also beyond its borders.

The world must stop Russian terror before it's too late

That war turned our land into a field of cruel battles, abuses in the occupied territory, mass destruction of people and life. The losses of the Ukrainian people are one of the greatest in the Second World War. And the contribution of Ukrainians to the defeat of the Nazis is also one of the greatest. Millions of Ukrainians in various armies of the Anti-Hitler Coalition fought against Nazism. Millions of Ukrainians were among the winners, having done everything possible to ensure that total evil lost. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, after 81 years, our country has once again found itself at the epicenter of terror and is forced to personally stop the evil that threatens the entire world.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that the updated version of Nazism is labeled: "made in Russia."

According to the Ukrainian leader, winning this war is only possible through joint efforts.