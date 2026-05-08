Every year on May 8, Ukraine and the world celebrate the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism. The end of the most terrible war of the 20th century should have brought with it a lasting peace, but the aggressor country Russia and its allies did everything possible to sow death, chaos, and destruction again not only in Ukraine, but also beyond its borders.
Points of attention
- The world is urged to prevent Russian aggression and support Ukraine in safeguarding life and liberty.
- Eternal gratitude is extended to all who fought against Nazism and sacrificed for the cause of freedom, as Ukraine faces new challenges in maintaining peace and security.
The world must stop Russian terror before it's too late
As the head of state noted, after 81 years, our country has once again found itself at the epicenter of terror and is forced to personally stop the evil that threatens the entire world.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that the updated version of Nazism is labeled: "made in Russia."
According to the Ukrainian leader, winning this war is only possible through joint efforts.
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