Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism. Zelenskyy addressed Ukraine and the world
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Ukraine
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Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism. Zelenskyy addressed Ukraine and the world

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The world must stop Russian terror before it's too late
Читати українською

Every year on May 8, Ukraine and the world celebrate the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism. The end of the most terrible war of the 20th century should have brought with it a lasting peace, but the aggressor country Russia and its allies did everything possible to sow death, chaos, and destruction again not only in Ukraine, but also beyond its borders.

Points of attention

  • The world is urged to prevent Russian aggression and support Ukraine in safeguarding life and liberty.
  • Eternal gratitude is extended to all who fought against Nazism and sacrificed for the cause of freedom, as Ukraine faces new challenges in maintaining peace and security.

The world must stop Russian terror before it's too late

That war turned our land into a field of cruel battles, abuses in the occupied territory, mass destruction of people and life. The losses of the Ukrainian people are one of the greatest in the Second World War. And the contribution of Ukrainians to the defeat of the Nazis is also one of the greatest. Millions of Ukrainians in various armies of the Anti-Hitler Coalition fought against Nazism. Millions of Ukrainians were among the winners, having done everything possible to ensure that total evil lost.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, after 81 years, our country has once again found itself at the epicenter of terror and is forced to personally stop the evil that threatens the entire world.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that the updated version of Nazism is labeled: "made in Russia."

According to the Ukrainian leader, winning this war is only possible through joint efforts.

And I am grateful to all who help us protect life. Grateful to all who do not let this Russian regime dictate to the world what will happen next. Protecting people's lives and the freedom of peoples from Putin is an absolutely worthy tribute to the memory of those who did not allow Hitler to conquer Europe and the world. Eternal gratitude to all who fought against Nazism and liberated people. Bright memory to all the innocent victims of World War II.

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