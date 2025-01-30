A passenger plane collided with a helicopter while landing near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. Rescuers are currently retrieving the bodies from a river.
Points of attention
- The tragic plane crash near Washington involved an American Airlines airliner and a Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in the deaths of all passengers and crew members.
- Search and rescue operations are underway in the Potomac River area, with officials retrieving bodies from the water. Debris from the collision has been found in multiple locations.
- The District of Columbia Police Department and various agencies are actively involved in the investigation, aiming to determine the cause of the crash and rescue any potential survivors.
- President Donald Trump has been briefed about the incident, with multiple federal and local agencies collaborating on the emergency response efforts.
- The NTSB and FAA are leading the investigation into the tragic plane crash, focusing on understanding the circumstances that led to the collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
What is known about the plane crash near Washington
According to the publication, search and rescue operations are underway in the Potomac River area.
There were 64 people on board the airliner when it collided with the Black Hawk helicopter. The helicopter had three military personnel on board.
The collision occurred during an attempt to land the plane at Reagan Airport.
According to law enforcement officials, debris from the collision was found in three different locations.
At least 18 people were pulled from the water, and no one else was alive.
What is known about other circumstances of the plane crash near Washington?
The District of Columbia Police Department said that local law enforcement officers began receiving calls about the plane crash on January 29 at 8:53 p.m. local time.
The plane, identified as American Airlines Flight 5342, was a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet that departed Wichita, Kansas, earlier Wednesday.
For her part, White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump is already aware of the incident.
The investigation is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board in conjunction with the US Federal Aviation Administration.
