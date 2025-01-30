A passenger plane collided with a helicopter while landing near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. Rescuers are currently retrieving the bodies from a river.

What is known about the plane crash near Washington

According to the publication, search and rescue operations are underway in the Potomac River area.

There were 64 people on board the airliner when it collided with the Black Hawk helicopter. The helicopter had three military personnel on board.

The collision occurred during an attempt to land the plane at Reagan Airport.

According to law enforcement officials, debris from the collision was found in three different locations.

At least 18 people were pulled from the water, and no one else was alive.

What is known about other circumstances of the plane crash near Washington?

The District of Columbia Police Department said that local law enforcement officers began receiving calls about the plane crash on January 29 at 8:53 p.m. local time.

The plane, identified as American Airlines Flight 5342, was a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet that departed Wichita, Kansas, earlier Wednesday.

For her part, White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump is already aware of the incident.

"There are multiple agencies working on this response right now, both federal and local law enforcement, working together on the ground to try to save as many lives as possible. And the president will continue to monitor this situation. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Trump administration are with everyone involved," Leavitt said. Share

The investigation is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board in conjunction with the US Federal Aviation Administration.