Death of US soldiers in Lithuania — Trump's first reaction has appeared
Source:  CNN

The bodies of three of the four American soldiers who were reported missing after their armored vehicle sank in a swamp in Lithuania last week have been found, according to US leader Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • A large-scale rescue operation, involving multiple military personnel and specialists, successfully recovered the American armored vehicle.
  • The operation to recover the soldiers and the vehicle lasted several days, highlighting the collaborative efforts of different nations and services.

As previously mentioned, the soldiers and an M88 Hercules armored vehicle disappeared in the early morning of March 25 while they were conducting a maintenance training mission, restoring another American vehicle at a Lithuanian training ground.

Three (military — ed.) are no longer with us, and one, unfortunately, is probably in the same category, but they (the army — ed.) have not announced it yet.

According to the White House chief of staff, search and rescue efforts are ongoing to find the fourth soldier.

According to the latest data, the shore of the reservoir collapsed under the weight of a vehicle carrying American soldiers.

"This is a very heavy vehicle, and if they slipped a little bit, then... that's probably what happened and it (the car) overturned," the American leader noted.

The American armored vehicle was successfully recovered during a large-scale rescue operation involving Lithuanian, American and Polish military personnel, as well as specialists from other Lithuanian services.

What is important to understand is that the operation lasted several days.

