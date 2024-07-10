Death toll afrer Russian July 8 missile strike on Kyiv rose to 33

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the missile strike on July 8 increased to 33 people.

What is known about the number of victims in Kyiv due to Russian missile strikes

In particular, 2 people died in the "Okhmatdyt" hospital, in an apartment building on the Volodymyr Salsky str. — 14 people (including 5 children), 7 people in the "Dominion" business centre, 9 in the "Adonis" clinic. 2 people died near the "Lukyanivska" metro station.

He also said that a total of 129 buildings of all forms of ownership were damaged in the city as a result of the July 8 attack.

Immediately after this terrorist air attack, the relevant structural units began systematic work on surveying, studying and summarizing information on each damaged building in Kyiv. To date, a decision has already been made regarding the first stages of recovery. Common areas in multi-apartment buildings will be renovated at the expense of the city. The apartments themselves, their windows, balconies, etc., are part of the state program of Restoration. This applies to private houses as well, said Serhii Popko, the head of the capital's military administration. Share

Regarding the high-rise building in Syrets: based on the experts' conclusions, it will be decided whether to rebuild the destroyed parts or whether the house cannot be repaired.

Updated. After conducting additional examinations, the number of people killed by the rocket attack on 07/08/2024 was clarified. In Kyiv, 33 people were killed, not 34, as stated in previous operational reports.

Russia massively attacked Ukraine on July 8

On July 8, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. For the attack, the Russians used at least 6 Tu-95 bombers (carriers of Kh-101 missiles) and two MiG-31K bombers, which launched Kinjal missiles.

The air defence managed to destroy 30 enemy missiles.

In Kyiv, one of the buildings of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital was attacked by the Russians. There are two dead people there, both adults, in particular, one female doctor died. Another 10 people were injured. It was possible to save four people, three of them children.

In total, 31 people died in Ukraine as a result of the enemy attack, and another 125 were injured.

SSU established that Russia hit the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv with an X-101 missile.

It also became known that as a result of the massive Russian shelling of Kyiv on July 8, three transformer substations of DTEK were destroyed or damaged, and the power grid was also damaged.

Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro were under attack. At least 10 dead and more than 30 injured in Kryvyi Rih, one dead and 12 injured in Dnipro.