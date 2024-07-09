As of 5:00 p.m. on July 9, it is already known that 33 people died as a result of the Russian occupiers' rocket attack on Kyiv on July 8.

Death toll after Russian July 8 missile strike on Kyiv rose to 33

As it is noted, 33 dead people are known so far.

As of 15:30 on July 9, it was known that 32 people died, another 120 were injured, and 11 people were rescued.

Earlier, rescuers retrieved the bodies of 3 more women from the rubble of a house in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, at 1:00 p.m., the State Emergency Service reported that they had retrieved the body of one more person, so the number of victims at this location is already 12, and there have been 32 in total in Kyiv so far.

What is known about the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on July 8

On July 8, the Russian army attacked several populated areas of Ukraine with missiles. Among them are the Kyiv region, in particular the capital, as well as the Dnipropetrovsk region, including Kryvyi Rih.

The enemy hit the premises of the National Children's Specialised Hospital "Okhmatdyt". One of the buildings was destroyed, the others were damaged.

As a result of the massive attack, Russia damaged about 100 civilian objects in Ukraine, including residential buildings, a business centre and two medical facilities.

Kyiv announced July 9 a day of mourning in honour of Russian missile strike victims.

2 adults died in Okhmatdyt (one of them was a doctor).

In one of the houses in the Shevchenkivskyy district, the entire entrance was destroyed as a result of the impact — 7 people died (including 3 children). 2 people died at an industrial facility in the Shevchenkivskyy district.

The Domino business centre was damaged in the Solomyansk district — 7 people were killed.

In the Dnipro district, the 4-story building of the ADONIS clinic was partially destroyed — 9 people died.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 64 people are in Kyiv hospitals, 28 are in Kryvyi Rih, and 6 are in Dnipro.