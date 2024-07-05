Death toll after Russian Jul 3 strike on Dnipro rose to eight

In Dnipro, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile attack on July 3 has increased. A 72-year-old woman died in the hospital.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration (RMA), Serhiy Lysak, announced this.

Another woman, wounded in the Dnipro the day before, died in the hospital. She was 72 years old. There were already eight victims of that Russian attack. Sergey Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA

Serhiy Lysak also reported that at night in the Dnipropetrovsk region, fighters of the "East" air command shot down three Russian Shahed drones.

Nikopol was under enemy attacks — in the evening and from the very morning. The aggressor attacked with kamikaze drones. Damaged infrastructure. A private house and a minibus were mutilated, said the head of regional military administration. Share

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

What is known about the Russian strike on the Dnipro

On the morning of July 3, the Russian army attacked the Dnipro. Explosions rang out in the city, the shopping center was damaged. It was reported that at least four people were killed, and 34 were injured.

Later, the Air Force specified that the Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region with 3 Iskander-K land-based cruise missiles, 4 Kh-59 guided air missiles and 5 Shahed type UAVs.

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 11 air targets: 1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile, 4 Kh-59 guided air missiles, 5 "Shahed-131/136" kamikaze drones, 1 "Orlan-10" scout drone.

According to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, only two things can stop this Russian terror — modern air defence systems and the extended range of our weapons.