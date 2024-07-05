Death toll after Russian Jul 3 strike on Dnipro rose to eight
Death toll after Russian Jul 3 strike on Dnipro rose to eight

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Dnipro
In Dnipro, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile attack on July 3 has increased. A 72-year-old woman died in the hospital.

  • As a result of the Russian attack on the Dnipro on July 3, 8 people died.
  • The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, demands decisive actions from the Russian Federation to protect life and counter terrorism.
  • The events in the Dnipro indicate the need for a unified international response to protect peace and security in the region

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration (RMA), Serhiy Lysak, announced this.

Another woman, wounded in the Dnipro the day before, died in the hospital. She was 72 years old. There were already eight victims of that Russian attack.

Serhiy Lysak also reported that at night in the Dnipropetrovsk region, fighters of the "East" air command shot down three Russian Shahed drones.

Nikopol was under enemy attacks — in the evening and from the very morning. The aggressor attacked with kamikaze drones. Damaged infrastructure. A private house and a minibus were mutilated, said the head of regional military administration.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

What is known about the Russian strike on the Dnipro

On the morning of July 3, the Russian army attacked the Dnipro. Explosions rang out in the city, the shopping center was damaged. It was reported that at least four people were killed, and 34 were injured.

Later, the Air Force specified that the Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region with 3 Iskander-K land-based cruise missiles, 4 Kh-59 guided air missiles and 5 Shahed type UAVs.

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 11 air targets: 1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile, 4 Kh-59 guided air missiles, 5 "Shahed-131/136" kamikaze drones, 1 "Orlan-10" scout drone.

According to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, only two things can stop this Russian terror — modern air defence systems and the extended range of our weapons.

The world can protect lives, and it requires the determination of leaders. Determination, which can and must make security against terror the norm again, Zelensky stated.




