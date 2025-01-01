Death toll from Russian attack in Kyiv rises

The number of victims in Kyiv has increased as a result of Russian shelling on January 1. Two deaths are currently known.

The death toll from the shelling of Kyiv has risen to two

As reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, the elimination of the consequences of the attack on the capital has been ongoing since the very morning.

"Unfortunately, we already have two dead. I express my condolences to their families and loved ones," Tkachenko said. Share

Rescue operations in the Pechersk and Svyatoshyn districts continue.

What is known about the drone attack on Kyiv on New Year's Eve?

On New Year's Eve, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 111 drones. Of these, 63 were shot down, and another 46 drone simulators lost their location. Two drones changed course and flew towards Russia and Belarus.

On the morning of January 1, enemy drones flew into the capital, where air defenses were operating.

In the Svyatoshynskyi and Pecherskyi districts of Kyiv, drone debris caused fires.

In the Pechersk district, debris partially destroyed two floors of a residential building. Rescuers found the body of a deceased person under the rubble.

Also in the Pechersk district, a fire broke out on the roof of the National Bank of Ukraine building due to falling debris.