Debris of Russian kamikaze drone damage infrastructure facility in Lviv region

On April 9, the wreckage of Russian "Shaheds" shot down in the Lviv region damaged a critical infrastructure object, after which a fire broke out.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack in the Lviv region

As reported by the head of the Lviv RMA , Maksym Kozytskyi, the "Shaheds" tried to attack the Lviv region. Air defence forces and mobile fire groups shot down all drones that entered the airspace of the Lviv region.

According to him, the wreckage of the drones damaged the object of critical infrastructure. A fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished.

The head of the RMA added that there were no victims or victims. All life support systems of the region are usually working.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on April 9

On the night of April 8-9, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. An air alert was announced in the southern and central regions of Ukraine. The explosions were in the Poltava region.

Later, "Shaheds" moved towards the western regions of Ukraine. The Air Force declared an alert in the Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Explosions occurred in the Khmelnytskyi region, and air defence operations were reported in the Lviv region.

In Odesa, the wreckage of the "Shahed" damaged a house and cut power lines

At night, the enemy once again attacked Odeshchyna with attack drones. Our air defense forces destroyed one drone. In Odesa district, as a result of the falling debris of the downed "Shakhed", a private house was damaged, and the power line was cut off, said Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa RMA. Share

The occupiers launched 20 Shahed-type kamikaze drones over Ukraine from Cape Chauda — Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, as well as four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk region.