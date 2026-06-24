The Orenburg GPP and the only helium plant in Russia became new targets for the Ukrainian Defense Forces last night. In addition, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the consequences of damage to the buildings of the enemy space communications center "Vladimir".

Ukraine's June 24th Deep Strikes — What's Affected in Russia and on TOT

This time, the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant came under the attack of the SOU.

Moreover, the Russians were unable to protect their only helium plant from the Ukrainian attack.

The SOU strike drones traveled over 1,200 km from the front line to strike these enemy targets.

As a result of well-aimed deep strikes, fires started at the specified facilities.

What is important to understand is that the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and the Orenburg Helium Plant (OGP) are actually one complex.

Thus, the General Staff explained that the gas processing plant is one of the largest gas chemical complexes in the world. It has been operating since 1974.

As for the facility's capacity, it reaches as much as 45 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It is also worth noting that the plant accounts for 60% of all gas processed by Gazprom Perebolovka.

Moreover, it is known that a warehouse of enemy FPV drones was hit in the Russian Belgorod region.

And on TOT, the SOU covered the control of the occupiers' UAVs with fire — explosions thundered in the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.