Ukraine hit Russia's largest ground-based satellite communications complex
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Ukraine
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Ukraine hit Russia's largest ground-based satellite communications complex

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
"Dubna" under attack from the SOU - what are the consequences?
Читати українською

On June 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the results of a successful attack on the Dubna Space Communications Center (SCC) in the Moscow Region.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue operations to weaken the Russian Federation, signaling ongoing tensions between the two nations.
  • The consequences of this attack highlight the vulnerability of critical communication infrastructure and the escalating cyber warfare between Ukraine and Russia.

"Dubna" under attack from the SOU — what are the consequences?

This attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces took place on the night of June 22, 2026.

As of today, it is known about the successful inclusion of the 32-meter MARK-IV antenna in the hardware and modular complex.

What's important to understand is that it is used for satellite communications. In addition, a technical building next to this antenna was hit.

There was also a targeted hit to the Main Production and Administrative (Hardware and Software) Building with partial destruction of one of the walls.

As noted in the General Staff, this building contains the central hardware of communication lines, the equipment of the Ground Control Complex, and the Central Control Panel of the satellite network.

The specified facility in the city of Dubna is the largest terrestrial satellite communications complex in Russia. The center is used for military communications, control of satellite repeaters, which are used by the Russian Ministry of Defense for communications, reconnaissance and coordination of troops.

Against this background, the Ukrainian Defense Forces announced the continuation of operations aimed at weakening the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

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