Sikorsky saw signs of Russia preparing for a new war
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Politics
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Sikorsky saw signs of Russia preparing for a new war

What did Putin plan?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, the Kremlin's latest statements and actions indicate that dictator Vladimir Putin's team is looking for a pretext to launch a new aggression.

Points of attention

  • The comparison to the Abwehr's organization of a staged attack in 1939 to justify war serves as a cautionary tale regarding potential tactics employed by Russia in seeking pretexts for conflict.
  • Amid escalating tensions, vigilance and international cooperation are crucial to prevent and address any potential provocations or acts of aggression by Russia.

What did Putin plan?

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry believes that Russia is preparing a staged provocation "under a false flag."

Putin's goal is quite obvious — to justify new aggression and further escalation.

Sikorsky believes that the Kremlin's recent accusations are an informational backdrop for an operation by Russian special services on its own territory to obtain a pretext for new strikes.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about Vladimir Putin's speech to graduates of military academies.

The dictator began to invent that Russia would retaliate against European countries if drones were detected being launched from their territory towards Russian facilities.

This sounds like a provocation. I expect an attack under a foreign flag on Russian territory, to which Putin will "respond."

Radoslav Sikorsky

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

In addition, the head of Polish diplomacy recalled that in August 1939, the Abwehr organized a "Polish" attack on a radio station in Gliwice to give itself a pretext for war.

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