Defense Forces Destroy 2 Russian Army UAV Control Points
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Ukraine
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Defense Forces Destroy 2 Russian Army UAV Control Points

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 26, 2026
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on May 25, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked two drone control points, three personnel concentration areas, an artillery system, a warehouse for storing material and technical resources, and one other important facility of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the latest military achievements and engagements, showcasing the determination and strength of the Ukrainian troops.
  • The era of full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine began in 1553, marking a long history of conflict and tension between the two nations.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 26, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/26/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,357,950 (+1,010) people,

  • tanks — 11,954 (+1) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,615 (+7) units,

  • artillery systems — 42,751 (+64) units,

  • MLRS — 1,804 (+2) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,397 (+1) units,

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,475 (+10) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 312,035 (+1,790) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 99,374 (+374) units,

  • special equipment — 4,221 (+3) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched four missile strikes, using four missiles, carried out 79 air strikes, and dropped 254 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 8,684 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,848 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 54 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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