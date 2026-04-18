Watch: Defense forces hit 4 Russian oil refining facilities at once
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Ukraine
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Watch: Defense forces hit 4 Russian oil refining facilities at once

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Refineries and oil depots are still burning in Russia
Читати українською

On April 18, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that last night the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked four Russian oil refining facilities, causing large-scale fires there.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine aims to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and compel the Russian Federation to halt its armed aggression against Ukraine.
  • The ongoing efforts by the defense forces demonstrate a strategic approach to weaken the enemy's resources and force a resolution to the conflict.

Refineries and oil depots are still burning in Russia

As of 2:00 PM, Russian authorities are still unable to contain the fire at:

  • Novokuybyshevsk and Syzransk oil refineries in the Samara region of the Russian Federation;

  • oil terminal "RPK-Vysotsk "Lukoil-2" in the Leningrad region;

  • Tikhoretsk oil pumping station in the Krasnodar Territory.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that each of the affected enemy targets is directly related to ensuring the needs of the Russian army on the Ukrainian front.

Moreover, it is indicated that several enemy fuel and lubricant storage sites in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in the Mariupol area, were hit by powerful strikes by the Defense Forces.

Against this background, attacks were carried out on the locations of enemy repair units in the areas of the settlements of Mangush (TOT of Donetsk region), Tokmak (TOT of Zaporizhia region) and Grafske (TOT of Donetsk region).

The defense forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.

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