Defense forces hit ammunition depots and command posts of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Defense forces hit ammunition depots and command posts of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New operations of Ukrainian troops — first details
Читати українською

On June 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the successful destruction of an ammunition depot in the Belgorod region and enemy command posts. In addition, the destruction of tanks in the Mariupol area is officially confirmed.

Points of attention

  • Confirmation of the destruction of fuel storage tanks in Mariupol adds to the success of the Ukrainian forces in weakening the enemy's capabilities.
  • The ongoing efforts to weaken the enemy include new strikes on enemy facilities, demonstrating the determination of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

New operations of Ukrainian troops — first details

Last night, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked a number of important Russian army facilities.

One of the strikes hit an ammunition depot in the Prokhorovka area, in the Belgorod region.

Moreover, Ukrainian troops struck enemy command posts in the districts of Mykilske and Shevchenko Pershoy in the Donetsk region, as well as Naumovka in the Belgorod region and Iskra in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The control points of the occupiers' unmanned aerial vehicles were also damaged in the areas of Shevchenko Pershny in the Donetsk region, Zaliznychny in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Oleshky in the Kherson region.

In addition, it is indicated that the enemy's logistics hub and material and technical equipment warehouses in the areas of Mykhailivka in Luhansk Oblast and Hyunivka in Zaporizhia Oblast were hit in the Fedorivka district of Donetsk Oblast.

The Russians were also unable to protect the concentration of personnel in the areas of Kurakhove, Kalynovoye, Shevchenko, and Stupochy in the Donetsk region, Novohrygorivka in Zaporizhia, and Iskra in the Kursk region.

During the clarification process, it was confirmed that on June 5, 2026, eight fuel storage tanks were destroyed and nine were damaged in the area of the port of Mariupol in the Donetsk region.

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