On June 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the successful destruction of an ammunition depot in the Belgorod region and enemy command posts. In addition, the destruction of tanks in the Mariupol area is officially confirmed.

New operations of Ukrainian troops — first details

Last night, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked a number of important Russian army facilities.

One of the strikes hit an ammunition depot in the Prokhorovka area, in the Belgorod region.

Moreover, Ukrainian troops struck enemy command posts in the districts of Mykilske and Shevchenko Pershoy in the Donetsk region, as well as Naumovka in the Belgorod region and Iskra in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The control points of the occupiers' unmanned aerial vehicles were also damaged in the areas of Shevchenko Pershny in the Donetsk region, Zaliznychny in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Oleshky in the Kherson region. Share

In addition, it is indicated that the enemy's logistics hub and material and technical equipment warehouses in the areas of Mykhailivka in Luhansk Oblast and Hyunivka in Zaporizhia Oblast were hit in the Fedorivka district of Donetsk Oblast.

The Russians were also unable to protect the concentration of personnel in the areas of Kurakhove, Kalynovoye, Shevchenko, and Stupochy in the Donetsk region, Novohrygorivka in Zaporizhia, and Iskra in the Kursk region.