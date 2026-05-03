Defense forces hit missile ship "Karakurt", boat and tanker of the Russian Navy
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Ukraine
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Defense forces hit missile ship "Karakurt", boat and tanker of the Russian Navy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy revealed details of Ukraine's new successful strikes
Читати українською

On May 3, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Defense Forces had struck a number of important enemy targets, including the Karakurt missile ship, a patrol boat, and another tanker of the Russian shadow oil fleet.

Points of attention

  • Security Service of Ukraine agreed to fair responses to Russian attacks, highlighting the ongoing defensive operations and determination to protect Ukrainian cities and villages.
  • Prolonging the war will only escalate defensive operations, as Ukraine remains steadfast in its efforts to defend its sovereignty and independence.

Zelenskyy revealed details of Ukraine's new successful strikes

Minus one more Russian carrier of "Calibers". Major General Yevgeny Khmara reported on the successful destruction of the facilities of the port of Primorsk. A joint operation of our Security Service of Ukraine, the Forces of Unmanned Systems, the SSO, the GUR and border guards. Thank you all, soldiers, for the coordinated work!

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Against this background, the head of state officially confirmed that it was the Russian missile ship "Karakurt" that came under attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Moreover, it is stated that the enemy was unable to protect a patrol boat and another tanker of the shadow oil fleet.

Significant damage was also done to the infrastructure of the oil port. Each of our results limits Russia's war potential. The Security Service of Ukraine also agreed to additional, completely fair responses to Russian attacks on our cities and villages.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that he has the ability to end this war of his at any time.

Prolonging the war will only lead to the scaling up of our defensive operations. Thank you to all who are fighting for Ukraine!

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