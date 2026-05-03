On May 3, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Defense Forces had struck a number of important enemy targets, including the Karakurt missile ship, a patrol boat, and another tanker of the Russian shadow oil fleet.
Points of attention
- Security Service of Ukraine agreed to fair responses to Russian attacks, highlighting the ongoing defensive operations and determination to protect Ukrainian cities and villages.
- Prolonging the war will only escalate defensive operations, as Ukraine remains steadfast in its efforts to defend its sovereignty and independence.
Zelenskyy revealed details of Ukraine's new successful strikes
Against this background, the head of state officially confirmed that it was the Russian missile ship "Karakurt" that came under attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Moreover, it is stated that the enemy was unable to protect a patrol boat and another tanker of the shadow oil fleet.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that he has the ability to end this war of his at any time.
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