On May 3, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Defense Forces had struck a number of important enemy targets, including the Karakurt missile ship, a patrol boat, and another tanker of the Russian shadow oil fleet.

Zelenskyy revealed details of Ukraine's new successful strikes

Minus one more Russian carrier of "Calibers". Major General Yevgeny Khmara reported on the successful destruction of the facilities of the port of Primorsk. A joint operation of our Security Service of Ukraine, the Forces of Unmanned Systems, the SSO, the GUR and border guards. Thank you all, soldiers, for the coordinated work! Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Against this background, the head of state officially confirmed that it was the Russian missile ship "Karakurt" that came under attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Moreover, it is stated that the enemy was unable to protect a patrol boat and another tanker of the shadow oil fleet.

Significant damage was also done to the infrastructure of the oil port. Each of our results limits Russia's war potential. The Security Service of Ukraine also agreed to additional, completely fair responses to Russian attacks on our cities and villages. Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that he has the ability to end this war of his at any time.