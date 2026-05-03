"Magyar" announced the beginning of the "May air defense drop" of the Russian army — video

On May 3, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, showed a video of the destruction of Russian air defense systems in the occupied territories of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian drones also attacked Primorsk in the Leningrad Region.
- In the first days of May, we managed to hit 4 enemy air defenses.
SBS continue to weaken the Russian army
In addition, he officially confirmed that Ukrainian drones attacked Primorsk in the Leningrad Region.
Russian facilities in the occupied territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Luhansk regions were also hit, including:
ZRGK "Pantsir-S1" — Novy Svit, Donetsk region;
SAM "Tor" — Markivska, Luhansk region;
P-18 type radar — Geraskivka, Luhansk region;
P-18 type radar — Sofiivka, Zaporizhia;
TPD of the Rubicon unit — Mariupol;
TPD of the "Storm" unit — Kamianuvate, Donetsk region;
telecommunications center — Mariupol;
6 airspace control system complexes;
Russian base — Kadiivka, Luhansk region.
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