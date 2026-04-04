Defense forces hit Russian railway trains carrying fuel

On April 4, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that Ukrainian troops successfully attacked enemy railway trains carrying fuel. Moreover, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked 4 Inokhodets UAVs at once: one of them was destroyed.

Ukrainian troops conducted new successful operations

Last night, Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters attacked enemy railway trains carrying fuel.

The fires started near Shchotovye and Stanytsia Luhanska in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Luhansk region.

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this will significantly slow down the process of providing the Russian army with fuels and lubricants.

Moreover, it has been confirmed that due to the recent attack on a UAV storage site at the Kirovskoe airfield (TOT AR Crimea), 1 Inokhodets UAV was destroyed and 3 more of these expensive drones were damaged.

What is important to understand is that the Inokhodets UAV (export name - Orion) is a Russian medium-range operational-tactical strike-reconnaissance unmanned aviation complex designed for reconnaissance and strikes on ground targets.

The drone is capable of operating at a distance of up to 250 km, staying in the air for up to 24 hours, flying at an altitude of up to 7.5 km, and carrying a combat load of up to 200 kg of aviation ammunition. Share

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the approximate cost of one complex reaches several million US dollars.