On April 4, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with other units, destroyed two hubs and pre-flight training points for Shahed UAVs in Navlya, Bryansk Oblast, and at the Khalino airfield in Kursk Oblast.

SBS reports new successes

This was stated by the commander of the SBS, Robert "Magyar" Brody.

Together with other units of the SOU's deep-attack unit, on the night of April 4, TWO HUBS and Shahed UAV pre-flight training points were worked out in Navlya (Bryansk region, Russia) and at the Khalino airfield (Kursk region, Russia). And the Birds of the 1st SBS unit visited Togliatti for an explosive tagliatelle, about which no one said a word. Robert "Magyar" Brody Commander of the SBS

Moreover, it is indicated that the birds of the 9th battalion "Kairos" 414th arr. "Birds of the Magyar" hunted a multifunctional radar from the S-400 "Triumph" air defense system.

According to Madyar, the Tor air defense system was tested by the Ptakhi 1 SBS OC in the area of the Zachativka NP, in the Donetsk Oblast TOT.

A fuel tanker was destroyed in the Novosimeykino district of the Luhansk region (1st SBS OC)

Among the military facilities hit by the SBS Birds at night: