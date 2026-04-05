SBS destroys two Shahed hubs in Russia
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Ukraine
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SBS destroys two Shahed hubs in Russia

Forces of unmanned systems
SBS reports new successes
Читати українською

On April 4, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with other units, destroyed two hubs and pre-flight training points for Shahed UAVs in Navlya, Bryansk Oblast, and at the Khalino airfield in Kursk Oblast.

Points of attention

  • SBS's recent successes also include hunting a multifunctional radar from the S-400 'Triumph' air defense system and testing the Tor air defense system in Donetsk Oblast.
  • The SBS operations resulted in the destruction of a fuel tanker in the Novosimeykino district of the Luhansk region, showcasing their strategic impact and military prowess.

SBS reports new successes

This was stated by the commander of the SBS, Robert "Magyar" Brody.

Together with other units of the SOU's deep-attack unit, on the night of April 4, TWO HUBS and Shahed UAV pre-flight training points were worked out in Navlya (Bryansk region, Russia) and at the Khalino airfield (Kursk region, Russia). And the Birds of the 1st SBS unit visited Togliatti for an explosive tagliatelle, about which no one said a word.

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the SBS

Moreover, it is indicated that the birds of the 9th battalion "Kairos" 414th arr. "Birds of the Magyar" hunted a multifunctional radar from the S-400 "Triumph" air defense system.

According to Madyar, the Tor air defense system was tested by the Ptakhi 1 SBS OC in the area of the Zachativka NP, in the Donetsk Oblast TOT.

A fuel tanker was destroyed in the Novosimeykino district of the Luhansk region (1st SBS OC)

Among the military facilities hit by the SBS Birds at night:

  • logistics hub 5A in Novopoltavka, TOT Zaporizhia region;

  • logistics hub 35A in the Chervone Pole NP, TOT Donetsk region;

  • TPD of units 3A in the Shulhynka and Bilovodsk settlements in the Luhansk Oblast TOT;

  • KSP and points of concentration of manpower of units from the 36th Municipal Brigade, 143rd Municipal Brigade, 160th Municipal Brigade, 18th Military District in Golubytske and V.Novosilka (Don region TOT), Samiylivka (Zaporizhzhia region), Bilovodsk and Shulhyntsa (Lug region TOT), as well as at MTZ and fuel warehouses, etc.

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