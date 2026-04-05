What Ukraine can expect from Putin in 2026 — Major General Ryan's explanation

Retired Australian Armed Forces Major General Mick Ryan believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will do everything he can to persuade Ukraine to sign an unprofitable peace deal this year. US President Donald Trump may be the one to help him in this.

Putin is not going to admit defeat

According to Ryan, despite the fact that Russia is currently truly weakened, its potential should not be underestimated.

He also voiced the assumption that in 2026, dictator Putin will do everything possible to implement several specific goals.

The Kremlin's most important goal is to convince Donald Trump's team to put pressure on Ukraine to conclude a peace agreement beneficial to Russia.

"I think that's his priority. And he's trying to achieve that by demonstrating the alleged invincibility of Russian troops on the battlefield. However, he's not succeeding at this point, as he has for the past four years," Ryan said. Share

Another important goal of the Russian dictator is to consolidate control over Donbas.

Despite the fact that the new spring offensive of the Russian army has already stalled, Putin will not give up on his goal.