Defense Forces immediately destroyed 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Defense Forces immediately destroyed 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of December 31, 2025
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation and artillery have successfully attacked four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, one artillery piece, one warehouse, and one UAV control point of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Daily reports on Russian losses, including artillery systems, MLRS, air defense systems, UAVs, and automotive equipment, are crucial for monitoring the developments in the conflict.
  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces remain vigilant in their efforts to defend against the Russian invaders and continue to actively engage in combat clashes at the front to protect their sovereignty.

Losses of the Russian Army as of December 31, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 12/31/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,207,910 (+1,000) people,

  • tanks — 11,481 (+4) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,845 (+4) units,

  • artillery systems — 35,642 (+33) units,

  • MLRS — 1,586 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 97,684 (+552) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 72,247 (+127) units,

  • special equipment — 4,035 (+1) units.

What is important to understand is that this data is updated regularly.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, they adjusted the total figures for individual positions of Russian losses.

These include artillery systems, MLRS, air defense systems, UAVs, automobiles and special equipment.

The total figure has been adjusted, and daily losses are reported in the usual manner, the General Staff emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tusk predicts a quick end to Russia's war against Ukraine
Tusk is currently optimistic
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's air defense neutralized 101 targets while repelling a Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine - what are the consequences?
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia. Fires rage in the port of Tuapse and at the refinery
Tuapse covered by a new powerful “bavovna”

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?