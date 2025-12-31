Defense Forces immediately destroyed 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation and artillery have successfully attacked four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, one artillery piece, one warehouse, and one UAV control point of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of December 31, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 12/31/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,207,910 (+1,000) people,

tanks — 11,481 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles — 23,845 (+4) units,

artillery systems — 35,642 (+33) units,

MLRS — 1,586 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 97,684 (+552) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 72,247 (+127) units,

special equipment — 4,035 (+1) units.

What is important to understand is that this data is updated regularly.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, they adjusted the total figures for individual positions of Russian losses.

These include artillery systems, MLRS, air defense systems, UAVs, automobiles and special equipment.