According to the data of the American Institute for the Study of War, during September 13, Ukrainian soldiers were able to advance in the Glushkov district of the Kursk region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet confirmed or commented on this information.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian forces are taking control of more and more territories of Russia.
- Defense forces of Ukraine are successfully defending their positions in Kurshchyna, preventing Russian troops from advancing.
- Russian troops are currently suffering defeats due to a lack of forces and personnel to recapture lost areas in the Kursk region.
The situation in the Kursk region — what is currently known
According to American analysts, geolocation footage released on September 13 confirms that Ukrainian forces have recently advanced south of Vesely (southwest of Hlushkovo and three kilometers from the border).
Russian bloggers also report that the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched an attack southwest of Hlushkovo in the area of Novy Puti, Vesely and Medvezhy (east of Vesely).
What is important to understand is that new successful offensive actions by Ukrainian soldiers are taking place against the background of failed attempts by Russian troops to counterattack and return lost territories.
Why the Russian army does not succeed in displacing the Defense Forces of Ukraine
According to the team of the American Institute for the Study of War, the Russian army lacks the strength and personnel to return the areas of the Kursk region captured by Ukraine under its control.
It is quite possible that the occupiers will be forced to transfer additional units from other parts of the theater of operations to the Kursk region in order to create a grouping of forces capable of conducting a long counteroffensive operation.
According to the latest data, there are currently 33,000 to 35,000 Russian soldiers on the territory of Kurshchyna, but they cannot displace the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-