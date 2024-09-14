According to the data of the American Institute for the Study of War, during September 13, Ukrainian soldiers were able to advance in the Glushkov district of the Kursk region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet confirmed or commented on this information.

The situation in the Kursk region — what is currently known

According to American analysts, geolocation footage released on September 13 confirms that Ukrainian forces have recently advanced south of Vesely (southwest of Hlushkovo and three kilometers from the border).

Photo: understandingwar.org

Russian bloggers also report that the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched an attack southwest of Hlushkovo in the area of Novy Puti, Vesely and Medvezhy (east of Vesely).

What is important to understand is that new successful offensive actions by Ukrainian soldiers are taking place against the background of failed attempts by Russian troops to counterattack and return lost territories.

Why the Russian army does not succeed in displacing the Defense Forces of Ukraine

According to the team of the American Institute for the Study of War, the Russian army lacks the strength and personnel to return the areas of the Kursk region captured by Ukraine under its control.

It is quite possible that the occupiers will be forced to transfer additional units from other parts of the theater of operations to the Kursk region in order to create a grouping of forces capable of conducting a long counteroffensive operation.

ISW continues to monitor Russian counterattacks in Kursk Oblast, but has yet to observe large-scale combat operations that would indicate that Russian forces have launched a large-scale coordinated counteroffensive operation aimed at completely pushing Ukrainian forces out of Kursk Oblast, the statement said. Share

According to the latest data, there are currently 33,000 to 35,000 Russian soldiers on the territory of Kurshchyna, but they cannot displace the Defense Forces of Ukraine.